TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $19.30

Shares of TransAlta Renewables Inc. (TSE:RNW) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$19.30 and traded as low as C$16.88. TransAlta Renewables shares last traded at C$17.00, with a volume of 463,472 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have commented on RNW. ATB Capital decreased their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$21.00 to C$19.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. National Bankshares dropped their price target on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$20.50 to C$19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.50 to C$18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their target price on shares of TransAlta Renewables from C$19.00 to C$18.50 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, TransAlta Renewables presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$19.45.

The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$17.98 and a 200-day moving average of C$19.30. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.54 billion and a P/E ratio of 30.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.72.

TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported C$0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.11 by C($0.04). The company had revenue of C$114.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$97.10 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TransAlta Renewables Inc. will post 0.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.0783 per share. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 14th. TransAlta Renewables’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 167.26%.

About TransAlta Renewables (TSE:RNW)

TransAlta Renewables Inc develops, owns, and operates renewable power generation facilities. As of March 3, 2021, it owned and operated 23 wind facilities, 13 hydroelectric facilities, 7 natural gas generation facilities, 1 solar facility, 1 natural gas pipeline, and 1 battery storage comprising an ownership interest of 2,537 megawatts of generating capacity located in the provinces of British Columbia, Alberta, Ontario, QuÃ©bec, and New Brunswick; and the States of Wyoming, Massachusetts, and Minnesota, as well as the State of Western Australia.

