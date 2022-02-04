Transense Technologies (LON:TRT) Stock Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $94.95

Shares of Transense Technologies plc (LON:TRT) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 94.95 ($1.28) and traded as low as GBX 74.40 ($1.00). Transense Technologies shares last traded at GBX 74.40 ($1.00), with a volume of 18 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.22, a quick ratio of 4.79 and a current ratio of 5.36. The stock has a market capitalization of £11.67 million and a P/E ratio of 74.40. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 83.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 94.92.

In other news, insider Nigel Rogers purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 84 ($1.13) per share, for a total transaction of £8,400 ($11,293.36). Also, insider Melvyn Segal purchased 5,112 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 97 ($1.30) per share, for a total transaction of £4,958.64 ($6,666.63). Insiders have purchased a total of 30,112 shares of company stock worth $2,655,864 over the last ninety days.

Transense Technologies plc develops, manufactures, and sells wireless and battery-less sensor systems using surface acoustic wave technology primarily in the United Kingdom. It operates through two segments, SAW and Translogik. The company offers inspection gauges for car and commercial truck, and bus tyres; and tread depth, tyre pressure, radio frequency identification, and tyre pressure monitoring system data collection tool; radio frequency identification tags, patches, and passenger car audit system products, as well as various types of probes.

