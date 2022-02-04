Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) Sets New 52-Week High at $171.54

The Travelers Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TRV) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $171.54 and last traded at $171.31, with a volume of 21122 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $167.99.

Several analysts have issued reports on TRV shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $179.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $163.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $172.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Travelers Companies from $153.00 to $178.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Evercore ISI started coverage on Travelers Companies in a research report on Friday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Travelers Companies has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $171.36.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $159.21 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.29. The company has a market cap of $42.33 billion, a PE ratio of 11.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.07 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The insurance provider reported $5.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.86 by $1.34. The company had revenue of $8 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Travelers Companies had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business’s revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $4.91 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that The Travelers Companies, Inc. will post 12.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 24.24%.

In other news, EVP Michael Frederick Klein sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.04, for a total value of $1,670,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman William H. Heyman sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.95, for a total transaction of $1,013,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,988 shares of company stock worth $6,203,202 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.92% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Travelers Companies during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Travelers Companies by 347.6% during the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 188 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Godsey & Gibb Associates bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies during the third quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Magnolia Capital Management Ltd. bought a new position in Travelers Companies during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.09% of the company’s stock.

About Travelers Companies

The Travelers Cos., Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance products and services. It operates through the following business segments: Business Insurance, Bond and Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance. The Business Insurance segment offers a broad array of property and casualty insurance, and insurance related services to its customers.

