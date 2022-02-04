Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Strong Sell”

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a report published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

Separately, Barrington Research reduced their price objective on Travelzoo from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travelzoo has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $17.00.

NASDAQ TZOO opened at $8.78 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.39 and a beta of 1.87. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $8.11 and a 1-year high of $19.83. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.12.

In other news, CEO Holger Bartel sold 28,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.75, for a total transaction of $306,375.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ralph Bartel acquired 61,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $10.26 per share, with a total value of $630,990.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,531 shares of company stock valued at $1,362,974 in the last quarter. 54.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Eidelman Virant Capital lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Eidelman Virant Capital now owns 19,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 9,000 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 46.1% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,876 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $717,000 after acquiring an additional 19,530 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 36.5% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 121,517 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after acquiring an additional 32,500 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP now owns 86,308 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after acquiring an additional 29,295 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Travelzoo by 109.8% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 61,524 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 32,201 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 32.26% of the company’s stock.

About Travelzoo

Travelzoo operates as a global media commerce company that engages in the provision of information to subscribers and website users about travel, entertainment and local deals available from various companies. Its publications and products include the Travelzoo website (travelzoo.com); the Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; the Travelzoo Top 20 e-mail newsletter; and the Newsflash e-mail alert service.

