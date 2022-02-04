Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 23,059 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 23,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 37.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,466,000 after purchasing an additional 897,298 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 23.2% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 24.5% in the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 71.9% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:NVS opened at $86.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The stock has a market cap of $193.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.30.

Novartis (NYSE:NVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by ($0.02). Novartis had a return on equity of 25.64% and a net margin of 19.17%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.25 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Novartis AG will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.

Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.

