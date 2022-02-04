Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 23,059 Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS) during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund acquired 23,059 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,886,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 37.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,307,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $270,466,000 after purchasing an additional 897,298 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC lifted its holdings in Novartis by 23.2% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 4,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares in the last quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 24.5% in the third quarter. Arvest Bank Trust Division now owns 11,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $915,000 after buying an additional 2,202 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 71.9% in the third quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $467,000 after buying an additional 2,389 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Novartis by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 15,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,000 after buying an additional 433 shares in the last quarter. 9.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
NYSE:NVS opened at $86.42 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Novartis AG has a fifty-two week low of $79.34 and a fifty-two week high of $95.17. The stock has a market cap of $193.30 billion, a PE ratio of 19.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $85.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $86.30.
Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. UBS Group downgraded shares of Novartis from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Novartis in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th. Societe Generale cut their price objective on shares of Novartis from CHF 107 to CHF 105 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Novartis in a research report on Monday, January 10th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Novartis from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a CHF 85 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Novartis has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $92.75.
About Novartis
Novartis AG is a holding company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of healthcare products. It operates through the following segments: Innovative Medicines, Sandoz, and Corporate. The Innovative Medicines segment researches, develops, manufactures, distributes and sells patented pharmaceuticals, and is composed of two business units: Novartis Oncology and Novartis Pharmaceuticals.
Featured Article: Outperform Rating
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Novartis AG (NYSE:NVS).
Receive News & Ratings for Novartis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Novartis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.