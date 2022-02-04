Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 149.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 16,515 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,900 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 137.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $323,000 after purchasing an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2,701.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 452,214 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $46,026,000 after purchasing an additional 436,074 shares in the last quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Coco Enterprises LLC now owns 108,871 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $11,381,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 74,302 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,562,000 after purchasing an additional 4,281 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 17.6% during the 3rd quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 590,843 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,136,000 after purchasing an additional 88,318 shares in the last quarter.

VNQ opened at $106.07 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $84.44 and a 12 month high of $116.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $109.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.08.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

