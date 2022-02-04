Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in shares of Brinker International, Inc. (NYSE:EAT) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 35,448 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $1,739,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in Brinker International during the second quarter valued at $79,000. Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at about $96,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at about $208,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at about $220,000. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brinker International in the second quarter valued at about $227,000. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. MKM Partners lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $70.00 to $58.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Brinker International from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Brinker International from $55.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Brinker International from $65.00 to $48.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Brinker International from $63.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.90.

In other news, CEO Wyman Roberts sold 13,665 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.87, for a total transaction of $503,828.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, COO Douglas N. Comings sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total value of $86,120.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Corporate insiders own 4.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE EAT opened at $37.22 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.93 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.73. Brinker International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $30.20 and a 1-year high of $78.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 0.94 and a beta of 2.60.

Brinker International (NYSE:EAT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $925.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $924.24 million. Brinker International had a negative return on equity of 40.62% and a net margin of 3.86%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.35 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brinker International, Inc. will post 3.52 EPS for the current year.

Brinker International Company Profile

Brinker International, Inc engages in owning, developing, and franchising Chili’s Grill and Bar and Maggiano’s Little Italy restaurant brands. It operates through the following segments: Chili’s, and Maggiano’s. The Chili’s segment includes the results of company-owned Chili’s restaurants in the U.S.

