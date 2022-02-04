Trexquant Investment LP Buys New Shares in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 36,143 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $2,224,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the third quarter worth about $30,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 124.5% in the 3rd quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 595 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 622.3% in the 3rd quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 809 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,000 after buying an additional 697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its holdings in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 317.0% during the 3rd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 934 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on BNS shares. Veritas Investment Research reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a report on Friday, November 12th. lifted their price target on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$88.00 to C$89.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from C$89.00 to C$99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Fundamental Research raised their price objective on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from $87.68 to $100.91 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $90.72.

Shares of Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $73.13 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $54.05 and a 1 year high of $74.24. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $65.74. The stock has a market cap of $88.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.97, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.93.

Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) (TSE:BNS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The bank reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.53 by $0.57. The business had revenue of $7.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.95 billion. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 24.64% and a return on equity of 14.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.10 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 6.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.7817 per share. This is a boost from Bank of Nova Scotia’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 3rd. This represents a $3.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.28%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 51.72%.

The Bank of Nova Scotia engages in the provision of financial products and services, including personal, commercial, corporate, and investment banking. It operates through the following segments: Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Banking and Markets, and Other. The Other segment includes group treasury, smaller operating segments and business line elimination items.

