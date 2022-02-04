Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in ARK Innovation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKK) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 14,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,583,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 148.2% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of ARK Innovation ETF by 57.0% in the 3rd quarter. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 122 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKK opened at $69.04 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.58 and a 200-day moving average of $108.01. ARK Innovation ETF has a 12 month low of $64.35 and a 12 month high of $159.70.

