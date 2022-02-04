Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Trinseo S.A. (NYSE:TSE) have been given an average rating of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $68.20.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Trinseo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

In related news, SVP Alice Heezen sold 13,544 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.77, for a total value of $782,436.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSE. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 86.4% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 78,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,551,000 after purchasing an additional 36,331 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 2.4% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 26,849 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 633 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 1.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 21,602 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,293,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in shares of Trinseo by 574.0% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 75,452 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,457,000 after purchasing an additional 64,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Trinseo during the second quarter valued at approximately $311,000. 90.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE TSE opened at $53.33 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $53.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.50. Trinseo has a 12-month low of $44.20 and a 12-month high of $76.49. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.50 and a beta of 1.52.

Trinseo (NYSE:TSE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 5th. The basic materials company reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.25 by ($0.24). Trinseo had a net margin of 8.52% and a return on equity of 56.55%. The business had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.87 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 86.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Trinseo will post 9.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 6th were paid a $0.32 dividend. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 5th. Trinseo’s payout ratio is currently 13.20%.

Trinseo Company Profile

Trinseo Plc engages in the manufacture and sale of plastics and latex binders. It offers latex binders, synthetic rubber, engineered materials, base plastics, polystyrene, feedstocks, and American styrenics. The company is headquartered in Berwyn, PA.

