Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC) Sets New 12-Month Low at $6.52

Shares of Tritium DCFC Limited (NASDAQ:DCFC) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $6.52 and last traded at $6.52, with a volume of 3135 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $7.22.

Separately, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Tritium DCFC in a research report on Tuesday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $10.00 price objective on the stock.

About Tritium DCFC (NASDAQ:DCFC)

Decarbonization Plus Acquisition Corporation II proposed business combination with Tritium Holdings Pty Ltd.

Featured Article: What Does Beta Mean In Stock Selection?

Receive News & Ratings for Tritium DCFC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tritium DCFC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.