Truist Financial Brokers Increase Earnings Estimates for Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL) – Equities researchers at Truist Financial upped their Q1 2022 EPS estimates for Alphabet in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 1st. Truist Financial analyst Y. Squali now forecasts that the information services provider will earn $23.48 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $22.96. Truist Financial currently has a “Buy” rating and a $3,400.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for Alphabet’s Q2 2022 earnings at $27.82 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $29.56 EPS.

Get Alphabet alerts:

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The information services provider reported $30.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $26.85 by $3.84. Alphabet had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 30.22%. During the same period last year, the company earned $22.30 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on GOOGL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,250.00 to $3,450.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,160.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $2,825.00 to $2,965.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of Alphabet from $3,200.00 to $3,300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Alphabet has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $3,358.79.

Shares of GOOGL opened at $2,861.80 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 2.98, a quick ratio of 2.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06. Alphabet has a 12-month low of $1,990.23 and a 12-month high of $3,030.93. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2,822.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $2,814.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.90 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.07.

Shares of Alphabet are set to split on the morning of Monday, July 18th. The 20-1 split was announced on Tuesday, February 1st. The newly issued shares will be payable to shareholders after the market closes on Friday, July 15th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of GOOGL. Charles Schwab Trust Co lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 29.5% in the third quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co now owns 518 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 6.9% in the third quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 740,965 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,980,985,000 after acquiring an additional 47,893 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 5.3% in the third quarter. Sit Investment Associates Inc. now owns 16,568 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,295,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. Cadence Bank NA lifted its holdings in Alphabet by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cadence Bank NA now owns 2,261 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $6,044,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares during the period. Finally, Latash Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 2nd quarter worth $1,521,000. 34.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the business of acquisition and operation of different companies. It operates through the Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment includes its main Internet products such as ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading: What are CEFs?



Receive News & Ratings for Alphabet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alphabet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.