Truist Financial Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) Price Target to $130.00

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) had its target price reduced by equities research analysts at Truist Financial from $200.00 to $130.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a “hold” rating on the credit services provider’s stock. Truist Financial’s target price points to a potential upside of 4.59% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on PYPL. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their price target on PayPal from $352.00 to $322.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Erste Group downgraded PayPal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas downgraded PayPal from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and thirty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $213.05.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $124.30 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 1.30. The company has a market capitalization of $146.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.88, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.16. PayPal has a one year low of $123.85 and a one year high of $310.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $233.03.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $6.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.89 billion. PayPal had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 20.09%. PayPal’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.75 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that PayPal will post 3.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other PayPal news, CAO Jeffrey William Karbowski sold 1,800 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total transaction of $387,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 12,314 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.32, for a total value of $2,306,658.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders purchased 14,097 shares of company stock worth $2,786,518 and sold 34,114 shares worth $6,645,558. Corporate insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in PayPal by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 234,180 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $44,162,000 after purchasing an additional 16,204 shares during the period. Novare Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Novare Capital Management LLC now owns 46,473 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $8,764,000 after buying an additional 1,837 shares during the period. Executive Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in PayPal by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 25,436 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after buying an additional 1,885 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in PayPal by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 374,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $70,669,000 after acquiring an additional 10,923 shares during the period. Finally, Xcel Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in PayPal by 66.9% during the 4th quarter. Xcel Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,407,000 after acquiring an additional 2,992 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.38% of the company’s stock.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platform for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

