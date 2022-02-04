Truist Financial Weighs in on WestRock’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) – Analysts at Truist Financial issued their Q1 2023 earnings estimates for WestRock in a research report issued on Monday, January 31st. Truist Financial analyst M. Roxland anticipates that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.19 for the quarter. Truist Financial currently has a “Hold” rating and a $47.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial also issued estimates for WestRock’s Q2 2023 earnings at $1.17 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $1.54 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $1.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $5.65 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $5.90 EPS.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.93 billion. WestRock had a net margin of 4.47% and a return on equity of 8.03%. The business’s revenue was up 12.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.61 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. KeyCorp lowered their price target on shares of WestRock from $45.00 to $43.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of WestRock from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 13th. Bank of America lowered shares of WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of WestRock in a report on Friday, November 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of WestRock from $60.00 to $53.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $55.91.

WRK opened at $46.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.79, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.18. WestRock has a twelve month low of $41.10 and a twelve month high of $62.03. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $44.81 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of WestRock by 53.4% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 721 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of WestRock by 147.9% in the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 838 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WestRock in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its position in shares of WestRock by 34.0% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co grew its position in shares of WestRock by 25.7% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,330 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. 84.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other WestRock news, Director James E. Nevels sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.45, for a total value of $150,822.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 1.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, February 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.17%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 10th. WestRock’s payout ratio is currently 32.05%.

WestRock Company Profile

WestRock Co engages in the provision of paper and packaging solutions. It operates through the following segments: Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment consists of its containerboard mill and corrugated packaging operations, as well as recycling operations. The Consumer Packaging segment includes consumer mills, folding carton, beverage, merchandising displays, and partition operations.

