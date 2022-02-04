Trust Wallet Token (TWT) Price Reaches $0.59 on Top Exchanges

Trust Wallet Token (CURRENCY:TWT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on February 4th. In the last week, Trust Wallet Token has traded up 12.7% against the dollar. Trust Wallet Token has a total market capitalization of $204.12 million and approximately $11.31 million worth of Trust Wallet Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Trust Wallet Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.59 or 0.00001452 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002469 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00001575 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.10 or 0.00049612 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2,939.80 or 0.07255035 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $21.62 or 0.00053364 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40,566.49 or 1.00112747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00052456 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.71 or 0.00006680 BTC.

About Trust Wallet Token

Trust Wallet Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 346,951,186 coins. Trust Wallet Token’s official website is trustwallet.com . The official message board for Trust Wallet Token is trustwallet.com/blog . Trust Wallet Token’s official Twitter account is @TrustWalletApp and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Trust Wallet Token is https://reddit.com/r/trustapp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Trust Wallet is an iOS (Open Source) and Android (Closed Source) wallet for Ethereum and other Ethereum-based tokens. The Trust Wallet keeps your private keys stored locally and features an open-source and audited code. It also features a decentralized exchange provided by the Kyber Network (Q2 2018). On the 8th of February, Trust wallet team decided to move the Trust Wallet app for Android into closed source development due to security reasons. It supports 14 crypto-currencies, to see the full list click here. Trust Wallet was acquired by Binance in July 2018, and it will natively support Binance DEX and Binance Chain in Q1 2019, it also supports ETC/POA DApps and will soon add support for Tron DApps. Trust Wallet Token is the native token from Trust Wallet. “

