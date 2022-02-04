TrustToken Price Reaches $0.20 on Exchanges (TRU)

TrustToken (CURRENCY:TRU) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on February 3rd. During the last week, TrustToken has traded flat against the dollar. One TrustToken coin can currently be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00000526 BTC on exchanges. TrustToken has a market cap of $50.87 million and $529,282.00 worth of TrustToken was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002692 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00004286 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00004148 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001084 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002689 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.09 or 0.00043286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $42.73 or 0.00114912 BTC.

TRU is a coin. It launched on June 3rd, 2020. TrustToken’s total supply is 1,449,806,778 coins and its circulating supply is 250,857,660 coins. TrustToken’s official website is truefi.io . TrustToken’s official Twitter account is @TrustToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for TrustToken is blog.trusttoken.com/?gi=f67592a66079

According to CryptoCompare, “TrueFi is a DeFi protocol for uncollateralized lending, and TRU, the native token used for staking and voting on loan requests. The goal of TrueFi is to bring uncollateralized lending to DeFi. This helps cryptocurrency lenders enjoy attractive, sustainable rates of return, while giving cryptocurrency borrowers predictable loan terms without requiring collateral. “

