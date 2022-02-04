Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) Price Target Lowered to GBX 67 at Canaccord Genuity Group

Tullow Oil (LON:TLW) had its price target decreased by equities researchers at Canaccord Genuity Group from GBX 75 ($1.01) to GBX 67 ($0.90) in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has a “speculative buy” rating on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 35.11% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on TLW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Tullow Oil to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 62 ($0.83) to GBX 79 ($1.06) in a report on Friday, December 10th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 90 ($1.21) to GBX 80 ($1.08) and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 28th. boosted their target price on shares of Tullow Oil from GBX 65 ($0.87) to GBX 70 ($0.94) and gave the company a “speculative buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating and set a GBX 65 ($0.87) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 60 ($0.81) target price on shares of Tullow Oil in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 69.50 ($0.93).

Shares of LON TLW opened at GBX 49.59 ($0.67) on Wednesday. Tullow Oil has a twelve month low of GBX 28.27 ($0.38) and a twelve month high of GBX 66.22 ($0.89). The firm has a market cap of £709.97 million and a P/E ratio of 4.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 48.41 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 47.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 457.18.

In other Tullow Oil news, insider Sheila Khama acquired 7,070 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 48 ($0.65) per share, with a total value of £3,393.60 ($4,562.52).

Tullow Oil Company Profile

Tullow Oil plc engages in the oil and gas exploration, development, and production activities primarily in Africa and South America. As of December 31, 2020, its portfolio comprised 53 licenses in 11 countries with 28 producing wells. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

