Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $5.65

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $5.47. Tuya shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 3,368 shares traded.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.
The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.24.
Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUYA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tuya by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,078,000 after purchasing an additional 88,485 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of Tuya by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,077,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,873,000 after purchasing an additional 221,673 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Tuya by 2,397.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 290,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 278,573 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.
Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)
Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.
