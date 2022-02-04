Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) Shares Gap Down to $5.65

Tuya Inc. (NYSE:TUYA) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $5.65, but opened at $5.47. Tuya shares last traded at $5.41, with a volume of 3,368 shares traded.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Tuya from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th.

The firm has a fifty day moving average of $5.80 and a 200 day moving average of $9.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.66 and a quick ratio of 10.24.

Tuya (NYSE:TUYA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 22nd. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06). The business had revenue of $85.58 million during the quarter. Tuya had a negative return on equity of 16.80% and a negative net margin of 49.97%. On average, analysts predict that Tuya Inc. will post -0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TUYA. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tuya by 7.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,268,485 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,078,000 after purchasing an additional 88,485 shares during the period. Carmignac Gestion grew its stake in shares of Tuya by 11.9% during the 2nd quarter. Carmignac Gestion now owns 2,077,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,873,000 after purchasing an additional 221,673 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Tuya by 2,397.2% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 290,194 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,109,000 after purchasing an additional 278,573 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $275,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tuya during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,801,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.53% of the company’s stock.

Tuya Company Profile (NYSE:TUYA)

Tuya Inc operates an Internet of Things (IoT) cloud platform worldwide. It provides IoT cloud platform that delivers a suite of offerings, including Platform-as-a-Service (PaaS) and Software-as-a-Service (SaaS) to original equipment manufacturers, industry operators, and system integrators. The company's IoT PaaS enables businesses and developers to develop, launch, manage, and monetize software-enabled devices and services; and industry SaaS offering enables businesses to deploy, connect, and manage various types of smart devices.

