Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) Short Interest Up 30.7% in January

Twin Disc, Incorporated (NASDAQ:TWIN) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 41,700 shares, an increase of 30.7% from the December 31st total of 31,900 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 13,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

TWIN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded Twin Disc from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Zacks Investment Research cut Twin Disc from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 1.7% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 76,482 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $815,000 after purchasing an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 35.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,323 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,905 shares in the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 263.0% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,632 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,907 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 9.0% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 90,693 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $967,000 after purchasing an additional 7,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Skylands Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Twin Disc by 26.7% during the third quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 108,425 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,156,000 after purchasing an additional 22,878 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.08% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:TWIN opened at $12.56 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 2.42, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. Twin Disc has a 12-month low of $8.06 and a 12-month high of $16.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $11.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $170.80 million, a P/E ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.65.

Twin Disc (NASDAQ:TWIN) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The industrial products company reported ($0.29) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.34). Twin Disc had a negative return on equity of 1.72% and a negative net margin of 6.82%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Twin Disc will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Twin Disc Company Profile

Twin Disc, Inc engages in manufacturing and sale of marine and off-highway power transmission equipment. It operates through the following segments: Manufacturing and Distribution. The Manufacturing segment refers to the manufacturing, assembly and office facilities in Racine, Wisconsin, U.SA, Nivelles, Belgium, Decima, Italy and Switzerland.

