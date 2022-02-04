Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) Shares Acquired by Goldman Sachs Group Inc.

Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:TYL) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,346 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 4,072 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Tyler Technologies worth $24,926,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tyler Technologies by 34.5% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 74 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 19 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,010 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the period. Navellier & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 0.4% during the third quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 5,654 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,593,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 5.3% during the third quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 454 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Tyler Technologies by 62.2% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 60 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman John S. Marr, Jr. sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $521.62, for a total transaction of $6,259,440.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brian K. Miller sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $511.57, for a total transaction of $1,790,495.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 47,921 shares of company stock valued at $25,320,377 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Tyler Technologies from $525.00 to $580.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Tyler Technologies from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $549.95.

TYL opened at $461.39 on Friday. Tyler Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $372.80 and a fifty-two week high of $557.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $497.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $496.07. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 120.78 and a beta of 0.69.

Tyler Technologies Company Profile

Tyler Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of integrated technology and management solutions and services for public sector with a focus on local governments. It operates through the following segments: Enterprise Software and Appraisal and Tax. The Enterprise Software segment provides municipal and county governments and schools with software systems to meet their information technology and automation needs for mission-critical back-office functions such as financial management, courts and justice processes.

