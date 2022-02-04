Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) Short Interest Down 15.0% in January

Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,720,000 shares, a decrease of 15.0% from the December 31st total of 3,200,000 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 954,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.9 days.

In other news, insider Steve Hoffman sold 78,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.51, for a total transaction of $39,843.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 600,325 shares of company stock valued at $429,724. Corporate insiders own 16.90% of the company’s stock.

Get Tyme Technologies alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Healthcare Value Capital LLC raised its position in Tyme Technologies by 33.3% in the third quarter. Healthcare Value Capital LLC now owns 2,000,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,060,000 after purchasing an additional 500,000 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Tyme Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $571,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tyme Technologies by 8.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,084,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,147,000 after purchasing an additional 166,889 shares during the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. raised its position in Tyme Technologies by 33.3% in the second quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 52,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 13,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Tyme Technologies by 1,209.2% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 2,122,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,674,000 after buying an additional 1,960,455 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.25% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TYME stock opened at $0.33 on Friday. Tyme Technologies has a twelve month low of $0.29 and a twelve month high of $3.48. The company has a market cap of $57.34 million, a P/E ratio of -2.08 and a beta of 0.87. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.62 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.89.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by $0.03.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc operates as a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of cancer therapies. It offers a clinical program named SM-88 which is a novel, oral, and monotherapy investigational agent that aims to disrupt the cancer cell’s protein synthesis. The company was founded by Steve Hoffman and Michael Demurjian on November 22, 2011 and is headquartered in Bedminster, NJ.

Featured Story: What is range trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Tyme Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tyme Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.