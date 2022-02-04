U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Price Target Cut to $72.00 by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $73.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Stephens cut U.S. Bancorp from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut U.S. Bancorp from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $74.00 to $69.00 in a report on Friday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Finally, Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $64.63.

Shares of NYSE:USB opened at $59.15 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $57.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.35. U.S. Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $44.74 and a fifty-two week high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $87.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.73 and a quick ratio of 0.72.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.11%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 36.08%.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of USB. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp grew its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 18.9% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 264,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $15,063,000 after purchasing an additional 42,091 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 328.5% in the second quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 25,083 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,429,000 after buying an additional 19,230 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 2.7% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 65,268 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,719,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 3.7% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,159,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,050,000 after buying an additional 41,109 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 5.7% in the second quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 300,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $17,137,000 after buying an additional 16,187 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

