U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the eighteen research firms that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $64.80.

USB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Raymond James lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Odeon Capital Group upgraded U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. UBS Group started coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens downgraded U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $68.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Monday, November 29th.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Long Island Investors LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. First Long Island Investors LLC now owns 724,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $40,686,000 after buying an additional 2,334 shares during the last quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Abbrea Capital LLC now owns 21,757 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 940 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Legacy Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 45,145 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,536,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 11.5% in the 4th quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 6,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $362,000 after buying an additional 666 shares during the last quarter. Finally, St. James Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,310,000. 73.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE USB traded up $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $59.57. 196,864 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,155,374. U.S. Bancorp has a 1 year low of $44.74 and a 1 year high of $63.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $88.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.60, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The business has a 50 day moving average of $57.92 and a two-hundred day moving average of $58.35.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.10 by ($0.03). U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 33.14% and a return on equity of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.74 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.95 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.22 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st were issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.08%.

U.S. Bancorp Company Profile

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.