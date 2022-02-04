U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

U.S. Xpress Enterprises (NYSE:USX) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. provides transportation services. The Company offers long and medium haul, contract carriage and rail services. U.S. Xpress Enterprises, Inc. is based in TN, United States. “

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $8.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $12.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research downgraded shares of U.S. Xpress Enterprises from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Xpress Enterprises presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.25.

Shares of NYSE:USX opened at $4.26 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $5.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.98. U.S. Xpress Enterprises has a 12-month low of $4.13 and a 12-month high of $12.33. The company has a market cap of $215.07 million, a P/E ratio of 9.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.63.

In other news, EVP Nathan H. Harwell sold 4,920 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.22, for a total value of $40,442.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Lisa M. Pate sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.00, for a total transaction of $180,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 36,920 shares of company stock worth $322,922 over the last ninety days. 30.54% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 18.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 65,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 10,169 shares during the last quarter. Clear Creek Financial Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises during the third quarter worth $1,648,000. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 4.6% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,213,685 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,438,000 after buying an additional 53,924 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 3.5% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 548,571 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,720,000 after buying an additional 18,560 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cornerstone Capital Inc. increased its position in U.S. Xpress Enterprises by 12.7% during the third quarter. Cornerstone Capital Inc. now owns 983,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,487,000 after buying an additional 110,975 shares during the last quarter. 35.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About U.S. Xpress Enterprises

US Xpress Enterprises, Inc engages in the provision of truckload carrier services. It operates though the Truckload and Brokerage segments. The Truckload segment offers asset-based truckload services, including the over-the-road and dedicated contract services. The Brokerage segment is involves in non-asset based freight brokerage services.

