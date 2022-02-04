UBS Group Lowers ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) to Neutral

UBS Group downgraded shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note released on Tuesday, PriceTargets.com reports. UBS Group currently has $50.00 price target on the energy producer’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on COP. Argus lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $66.00 to $89.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $111.00 in a research report on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $100.00 to $107.00 and gave the company a strong-buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $83.32.

COP stock opened at $90.87 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $119.85 billion, a PE ratio of 27.04, a P/E/G ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.93. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $77.92 and its 200 day moving average is $69.00. ConocoPhillips has a one year low of $42.59 and a one year high of $92.95.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The energy producer reported $2.27 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.08. ConocoPhillips had a net margin of 12.18% and a return on equity of 11.87%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.19) EPS. Research analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 5.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Investors of record on Monday, February 14th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.02%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. ConocoPhillips’s payout ratio is 58.04%.

In other ConocoPhillips news, CEO Ryan Michael Lance sold 105,098 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.08, for a total transaction of $7,680,561.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Ellen Desanctis sold 28,171 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.26, for a total transaction of $2,063,807.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 136,689 shares of company stock valued at $9,993,482 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in COP. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new position in ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 435.6% during the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 482 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 392 shares during the period. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

About ConocoPhillips

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

