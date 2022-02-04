UBS Group Lowers Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) Price Target to $340.00

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) had its target price lowered by UBS Group from $370.00 to $340.00 in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 14.48% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FTNT. Raymond James reduced their price target on shares of Fortinet from $380.00 to $350.00 in a report on Friday. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Fortinet in a report on Friday, November 5th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $390.00 to $405.00 in a report on Friday. KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $324.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Fortinet from $335.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $332.96.

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT opened at $297.00 on Friday. Fortinet has a twelve month low of $151.33 and a twelve month high of $371.77. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $319.45 and a 200 day simple moving average of $313.14. The company has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 89.46, a P/E/G ratio of 5.92 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The software maker reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.15 by $0.08. Fortinet had a net margin of 17.74% and a return on equity of 47.46%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.83 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Fortinet will post 2.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Fortinet news, VP John Whittle sold 2,407 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.66, for a total value of $730,909.62. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 7,992 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total transaction of $2,637,360.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 19,184 shares of company stock worth $6,221,471 over the last three months. 18.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 127.7% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 107 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 67.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to variety of business, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security; Infrastructure Security; Cloud Security; and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

