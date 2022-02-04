UBS Group Trims Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) Target Price to $326.00

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) had its target price dropped by stock analysts at UBS Group from $352.00 to $326.00 in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. UBS Group’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 7.55% from the company’s previous close.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of Estée Lauder Companies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $345.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $347.00 to $342.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $384.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $380.00 to $338.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Estée Lauder Companies from $364.00 to $380.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $365.38.

NYSE:EL opened at $303.12 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $109.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is $339.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $332.84. Estée Lauder Companies has a 12-month low of $244.70 and a 12-month high of $374.20.

Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported $3.01 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.63 by $0.38. Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 17.83% and a return on equity of 43.78%. The company had revenue of $5.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.49 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Estée Lauder Companies will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Richard D. Parsons sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $335.27, for a total value of $469,378.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Lal Family Partners Lp sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $342.23, for a total value of $684,460,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 2,069,137 shares of company stock valued at $708,038,314. Insiders own 12.91% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new stake in Estée Lauder Companies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Estée Lauder Companies by 405.0% in the third quarter. Mizuho Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 101 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the period. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in Estée Lauder Companies by 73.9% in the fourth quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Estée Lauder Companies by 8,400.0% in the fourth quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in shares of Estée Lauder Companies during the third quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.72% of the company’s stock.

The Estée Lauder Companies, Inc engages in the manufacture of skin care, makeup, fragrance and hair care products. It sells products under the following brand names: Estée Lauder, Clinique, Origins, MAC, Bobbi Brown, La Mer, Jo Malone London, Aveda and Too Faced. Its channels consist of department stores, multi-brand retailers, upscale perfumeries and pharmacies, and prestige salons and spas.

