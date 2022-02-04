UGI (NYSE:UGI) Announces Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.30 EPS

UGI (NYSE:UGI) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by ($0.30), MarketWatch Earnings reports. UGI had a return on equity of 12.91% and a net margin of 19.70%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS.

Shares of NYSE UGI traded down $2.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $43.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,108,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,244,643. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.42. UGI has a fifty-two week low of $35.70 and a fifty-two week high of $48.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $45.01 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $45.06. The company has a market cap of $9.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.30, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.02.

Get UGI alerts:

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a $0.345 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. This represents a $1.38 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. UGI’s payout ratio is 19.97%.

In other UGI news, VP Monica M. Gaudiosi sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.02, for a total transaction of $67,530.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Also, Director John L. Walsh sold 129,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.74, for a total transaction of $5,771,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 262,663 shares of company stock valued at $11,789,634. 2.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in UGI stock. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of UGI Co. (NYSE:UGI) by 89.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 595,360 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 281,166 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.28% of UGI worth $27,572,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 79.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UGI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on UGI in a report on Wednesday, October 20th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $46.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded UGI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $46.25.

About UGI

UGI Corp. operates as a holding company that engages in the distribution, storage, transport, and marketing of energy products and services. It operates through the following segments: AmeriGas Propane; UGI International; Midstream and Marketing; and UGI Utilities. The AmeriGas Propane segment consists of the propane distribution business of AmeriGas Partners, L.P.

Further Reading: Why are percentage decliners important?

Receive News & Ratings for UGI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UGI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.