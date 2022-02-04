Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) Shares Gap Down to $2.83

Ultrapar Participações S.A. (NYSE:UGP)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $2.83, but opened at $2.74. Ultrapar Participações shares last traded at $2.72, with a volume of 13,152 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on Ultrapar Participações in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating for the company. Santander downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Grupo Santander downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $4.60 to $3.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ultrapar Participações from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ultrapar Participações currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.00.

Get Ultrapar Participações alerts:

The company has a 50 day moving average of $2.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $2.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.22.

Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter. Ultrapar Participações had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 0.84%. The firm had revenue of $6.11 billion for the quarter. As a group, research analysts predict that Ultrapar Participações S.A. will post 0.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 19th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 11th were given a dividend of $0.1168 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 5.13%. Ultrapar Participações’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.00%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp lifted its position in Ultrapar Participações by 19.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,141,468 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $11,812,000 after acquiring an additional 516,787 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 339.8% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,193,057 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,486,000 after buying an additional 921,767 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 31.1% in the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,091,998 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,948,000 after buying an additional 258,800 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 944,753 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,552,000 after buying an additional 46,081 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its holdings in shares of Ultrapar Participações by 1,573.0% in the 2nd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 354,852 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,334,000 after buying an additional 333,642 shares during the period. 1.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Ultrapar Participações (NYSE:UGP)

Ultrapar Participaçoes SA engages in the distribution and retail services including, fuel, liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), retail pharmacy, specialty chemicals and liquid bulk storage businesses. It operates through the following segments: Ultragaz, Ipiranga, Oxiteno, Ultracargo, Extrafarma and Others.

Further Reading: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Receive News & Ratings for Ultrapar Participações Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ultrapar Participações and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.