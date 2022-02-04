United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) Shares Sold by Allianz Asset Management GmbH

Allianz Asset Management GmbH lowered its holdings in United Community Banks, Inc. (NASDAQ:UCBI) by 15.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 7,692 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,353 shares during the quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH’s holdings in United Community Banks were worth $252,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the third quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 100.2% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in United Community Banks by 32.3% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 4,783 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in United Community Banks in the first quarter valued at $165,000. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have commented on UCBI. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Raymond James lifted their price target on United Community Banks from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th.

In related news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 10,000 shares of United Community Banks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.31, for a total transaction of $363,100.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:UCBI opened at $35.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. United Community Banks, Inc. has a 52-week low of $27.62 and a 52-week high of $39.32. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.12.

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.01). United Community Banks had a return on equity of 13.90% and a net margin of 36.63%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that United Community Banks, Inc. will post 2.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 5th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 14th. United Community Banks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 26.94%.

About United Community Banks

United Community Banks, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and business banking services. The firm caters on individuals and small and medium-sized businesses. It offers checking, savings, mortgages, borrowing, digital baking, credit cards, and investing services.

