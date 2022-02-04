Unity Software (NYSE:U) PT Lowered to $180.00

Unity Software (NYSE:U) had its price objective dropped by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $185.00 to $180.00 in a report issued on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price target points to a potential upside of 70.63% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Unity Software from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $185.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Barclays upped their price target on Unity Software from $105.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Unity Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Unity Software from $185.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research decreased their price target on Unity Software from $171.00 to $154.00 in a research report on Friday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.45.

Get Unity Software alerts:

NYSE U traded up $12.95 during trading on Friday, hitting $105.49. 134,467 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,967,674. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -62.56 and a beta of 2.31. Unity Software has a 12-month low of $76.00 and a 12-month high of $210.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $131.39 and a 200-day moving average of $134.75.

Unity Software (NYSE:U) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 3rd. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.38) by $0.33. Unity Software had a negative net margin of 44.77% and a negative return on equity of 19.10%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.28) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Unity Software will post -1.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Ingrid Lestiyo sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Iv (Gp) L.L.C. Slta sold 552,549 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.87, for a total value of $107,675,223.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,577,956 shares of company stock valued at $277,713,682. 19.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Thrive Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Unity Software during the third quarter valued at $307,805,000. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,140,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Unity Software by 428.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 16,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,761,000 after buying an additional 12,999 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Unity Software by 370.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 229,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,259,000 after buying an additional 181,043 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new stake in Unity Software in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.43% of the company’s stock.

Unity Software Company Profile

Unity Software Inc operates a real-time 3D development platform. Its platform provides software solutions to create, run, and monetize interactive, real-time 2D and 3D content for mobile phones, tablets, PCs, consoles, and augmented and virtual reality devices. The company offers its solutions directly through its online store and field sales operations in North America, Denmark, Finland, the United Kingdom, Germany, Japan, China, Singapore, and South Korea, as well as indirectly through independent distributors and resellers worldwide.

Read More: Options Trading – Understanding Strike Price

Receive News & Ratings for Unity Software Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unity Software and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.