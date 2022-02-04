Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. lessened its position in Universal Electronics Inc. (NASDAQ:UEIC) by 5.4% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,100,547 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 120,454 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned about 0.16% of Universal Electronics worth $103,453,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $236,000. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 3.0% in the third quarter. Segall Bryant & Hamill LLC now owns 175,099 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $8,627,000 after buying an additional 5,058 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 87.2% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 35,066 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,727,000 after buying an additional 16,331 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Universal Electronics by 25.6% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 35,955 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,771,000 after buying an additional 7,326 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System acquired a new position in shares of Universal Electronics in the third quarter valued at approximately $266,000. 89.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

UEIC opened at $33.89 on Friday. Universal Electronics Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.47 and a 52-week high of $65.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $43.49. The company has a market cap of $444.03 million, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.26 and a beta of 1.15.

Universal Electronics (NASDAQ:UEIC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.90). Universal Electronics had a return on equity of 7.76% and a net margin of 3.88%. The business had revenue of $155.63 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $162.07 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Universal Electronics Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on UEIC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 7th. B. Riley restated a “buy” rating on shares of Universal Electronics in a report on Monday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Universal Electronics from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Universal Electronics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $69.75.

Universal Electronics, Inc engages in the design, development, and trade of control and sensor technology solutions. Its products include one for all retail accessories; tablets and smartphones; and consumer electronics OEM. The firm’s services include design, global manufacturing, and outsourced call center services.

