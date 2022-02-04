Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Universal Health Services, Inc. (NYSE:UHS) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,120,000 shares, an increase of 28.5% from the December 31st total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 702,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days. Approximately 3.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of research firms have weighed in on UHS. TheStreet raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, December 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Universal Health Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $132.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $188.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Universal Health Services from $178.00 to $151.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Universal Health Services currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.83.

Get Universal Health Services alerts:

Shares of Universal Health Services stock opened at $131.45 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.18. Universal Health Services has a 52-week low of $116.23 and a 52-week high of $165.00. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $128.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $137.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 28th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is 6.44%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UHS. FMR LLC raised its stake in Universal Health Services by 2.6% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,033,433 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $590,615,000 after purchasing an additional 101,955 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 9.4% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 3,489,849 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $482,890,000 after purchasing an additional 300,401 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,299,352 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $483,124,000 after purchasing an additional 128,936 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 90.4% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,248,212 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $321,675,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners boosted its stake in Universal Health Services by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,053,415 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $284,103,000 after purchasing an additional 83,554 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.17% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc operates as a healthcare management company, which through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, behavioral health centers, and outpatient facilities. It operates through the following segments: Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for Universal Health Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Universal Health Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.