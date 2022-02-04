UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) Stake Increased by Trexquant Investment LP

Trexquant Investment LP boosted its holdings in UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR) by 108.8% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 168,965 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 88,038 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in UP Fintech were worth $1,789,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TIGR. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of UP Fintech by 8.2% during the third quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,301,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,785,000 after purchasing an additional 98,275 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC raised its holdings in UP Fintech by 54.2% during the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 88,790 shares of the company’s stock worth $939,000 after buying an additional 31,214 shares during the period. Capital Fund Management S.A. purchased a new position in UP Fintech during the 3rd quarter valued at about $634,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in UP Fintech by 56.5% during the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 10,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $109,000 after acquiring an additional 3,729 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in UP Fintech by 64.2% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 422,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,474,000 after acquiring an additional 165,133 shares in the last quarter. 16.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get UP Fintech alerts:

Shares of TIGR stock opened at $4.01 on Friday. UP Fintech Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $3.61 and a 12 month high of $38.50. The firm has a market cap of $647.21 million, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.48. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.86 and a 200-day moving average of $9.41. The company has a quick ratio of 1.16, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

UP Fintech (NASDAQ:TIGR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 29th. The company reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $60.78 million during the quarter. UP Fintech had a return on equity of 7.94% and a net margin of 11.45%.

TIGR has been the subject of several recent research reports. Citigroup lowered their price target on UP Fintech from $18.22 to $7.58 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on UP Fintech in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.60 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, UP Fintech has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.47.

About UP Fintech

UP Fintech Holding Ltd. is a brokerage firm, which engages in the provision of online brokerage services. The company was founded by Tian Hua Wu in 2014 and is headquartered in Chaoyang District, China.

Featured Article: What are no-load funds?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TIGR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UP Fintech Holding Limited (NASDAQ:TIGR).

Receive News & Ratings for UP Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UP Fintech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.