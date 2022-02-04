US Bancorp DE Buys 12,675 Shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV)

US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV) by 362.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,175 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,675 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF were worth $409,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 7.3% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 74,073 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 744,280 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,828,000 after purchasing an additional 2,906 shares in the last quarter. Iowa State Bank acquired a new stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $311,000. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 443,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,223,000 after purchasing an additional 77,259 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arrow Financial Corp boosted its stake in iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 8,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 779 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IBDV opened at $24.29 on Friday. iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF has a 12 month low of $24.23 and a 12 month high of $27.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $25.22.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IBDV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF (NYSEARCA:IBDV).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares iBonds Dec 2030 Term Corporate ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.