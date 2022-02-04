US Bancorp DE Has $422,000 Stock Holdings in RH (NYSE:RH)

US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 632 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 47 shares during the quarter. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in RH were worth $422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Berkshire Hathaway Inc lifted its stake in shares of RH by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Berkshire Hathaway Inc now owns 1,791,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,216,746,000 after purchasing an additional 35,519 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 2nd quarter valued at $693,140,000. Third Point LLC lifted its stake in shares of RH by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Third Point LLC now owns 287,541 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,240,000 after purchasing an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Egerton Capital UK LLP acquired a new position in shares of RH in the 3rd quarter valued at $110,173,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of RH by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,250,000 after purchasing an additional 2,629 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RH alerts:

RH has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on RH from $800.00 to $750.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Wedbush cut their price target on RH from $760.00 to $600.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of RH from $766.00 to $668.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of RH from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $685.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, RH presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $714.14.

RH stock opened at $396.40 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $502.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $612.57. The stock has a market cap of $8.51 billion, a PE ratio of 18.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.73. RH has a 1 year low of $362.00 and a 1 year high of $744.56.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, December 8th. The company reported $7.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $6.68 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $981.82 million. RH had a return on equity of 104.49% and a net margin of 18.31%. The company’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.20 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that RH will post 26.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About RH

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

Featured Story: What is the yield curve?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RH (NYSE:RH).

Receive News & Ratings for RH Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RH and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.