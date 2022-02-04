US Bancorp DE Lowers Stake in R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM)

US Bancorp DE lowered its stake in shares of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) by 12.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 17,106 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock after selling 2,446 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in R1 RCM were worth $376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of R1 RCM by 81.6% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 672,078 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $14,792,000 after purchasing an additional 301,973 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in R1 RCM by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 622,066 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $13,691,000 after buying an additional 15,691 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in R1 RCM by 20.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 8,609 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $190,000 after buying an additional 1,445 shares during the period. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its position in R1 RCM by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 164,019 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after buying an additional 19,074 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in R1 RCM by 23.7% in the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 369,715 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $8,137,000 after buying an additional 70,885 shares during the period. 41.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get R1 RCM alerts:

In related news, Director Alex Mandl sold 34,171 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $874,777.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Joseph Gerard Flanagan sold 82,920 shares of R1 RCM stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $2,114,460.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 211,022 shares of company stock worth $5,393,871 over the last quarter. 63.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of RCM opened at $23.36 on Friday. R1 RCM Inc. has a twelve month low of $18.71 and a twelve month high of $31.28. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $22.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.62, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The healthcare provider reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.03). R1 RCM had a net margin of 9.96% and a return on equity of 40.83%. The firm had revenue of $379.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $372.87 million. On average, analysts predict that R1 RCM Inc. will post -1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

RCM has been the subject of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $27.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 6th. Cowen decreased their price target on shares of R1 RCM from $37.00 to $34.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of R1 RCM in a research report on Wednesday, December 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.50.

R1 RCM Profile

R1 RCM, Inc engages in the provision of revenue cycle management to healthcare providers. It offers end-to-end, modular revenue cycle, and physician advisory services. The company was founded by Mary Ann Tolan and J. Michael Cline in July 2003 and is headquartered in Chicago, IL.

Read More: Portfolio Manager

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RCM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM).

Receive News & Ratings for R1 RCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for R1 RCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.