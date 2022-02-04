US Bancorp DE Raises Stock Position in Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF)

US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of Enerplus Co. (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) by 6.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 50,360 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,951 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Enerplus were worth $403,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ninepoint Partners LP increased its holdings in shares of Enerplus by 66.7% in the 3rd quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP now owns 5,000,000 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $40,000,000 after buying an additional 2,000,000 shares during the last quarter. Maple Rock Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Enerplus in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $12,942,000. TD Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 30.3% during the 3rd quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,759,520 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $14,083,000 after acquiring an additional 409,087 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Enerplus by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,501,622 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $53,936,000 after acquiring an additional 293,232 shares in the last quarter. Finally, South Dakota Investment Council increased its stake in Enerplus by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. South Dakota Investment Council now owns 2,391,923 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $19,135,000 after purchasing an additional 257,200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 50.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on ERF. CIBC increased their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$13.00 to C$16.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, October 15th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$19.00 to C$21.00 in a research report on Thursday. Desjardins raised their price objective on shares of Enerplus from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$17.00 to C$19.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Enerplus from C$14.00 to C$17.00 in a research report on Monday, January 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.50.

NYSE:ERF opened at $12.08 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $2.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.69 and a beta of 2.79. Enerplus Co. has a 12-month low of $3.65 and a 12-month high of $12.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.64.

Enerplus (NYSE:ERF) (TSE:ERF) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by ($0.06). The company had revenue of $359.21 million for the quarter. Enerplus had a positive return on equity of 41.37% and a negative net margin of 9.79%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Enerplus Co. will post 1.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enerplus Company Profile

Enerplus Corp. engages in the exploration and production of crude oil and natural gas. It conducts operations in Willston Basin, Marcellus Shale, and Canadian Waterfloods. The company was founded in 1986 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

