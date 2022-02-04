US Bancorp DE Trims Holdings in Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR)

US Bancorp DE trimmed its holdings in shares of Portland General Electric (NYSE:POR) by 55.0% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 8,326 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 10,166 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE’s holdings in Portland General Electric were worth $391,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of POR. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the first quarter worth about $57,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Portland General Electric by 2.9% during the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 70,345 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,242,000 after buying an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its position in Portland General Electric by 4.0% during the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 39,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,816,000 after buying an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. purchased a new position in Portland General Electric during the second quarter worth about $227,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in Portland General Electric by 21.1% during the second quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 70,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,251,000 after purchasing an additional 12,273 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE POR opened at $52.50 on Friday. Portland General Electric has a 1-year low of $41.01 and a 1-year high of $53.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.86 and a 200-day moving average of $50.34. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a PE ratio of 20.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.44.

POR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised Portland General Electric from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Portland General Electric from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $52.00.

Portland General Electric Co is a vertically integrated electric utility company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution, and retail of electricity. The firm sells electricity and natural gas in the wholesale market to utilities, brokers, and power marketers. It also serves residential, commercial and non-residential customers.

