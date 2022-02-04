V.F. (NYSE:VFC) Given New $65.00 Price Target at UBS Group

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price target lowered by UBS Group from $71.00 to $65.00 in a report released on Monday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the textile maker’s stock.

VFC has been the topic of several other research reports. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of V.F. in a research report on Monday, October 4th. They issued a neutral rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $71.00 to $68.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Seaport Res Ptn reaffirmed a neutral rating on shares of V.F. in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Finally, Williams Capital cut shares of V.F. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, V.F. has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $78.63.

VFC stock opened at $63.66 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42. The company’s 50-day moving average is $71.22 and its 200-day moving average is $73.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.03. V.F. has a 1 year low of $61.49 and a 1 year high of $90.79.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $3.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The business’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that V.F. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.14%. V.F.’s payout ratio is currently 56.34%.

In other news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total transaction of $567,575.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.85% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in V.F. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of V.F. during the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

V.F. Company Profile

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

