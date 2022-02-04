V.F. (NYSE:VFC) PT Lowered to $70.00 at Truist Financial

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) had its price objective decreased by Truist Financial from $79.00 to $70.00 in a research report report published on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. Truist Financial currently has a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

VFC has been the subject of several other reports. Barclays cut shares of V.F. from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $86.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Williams Capital cut shares of V.F. from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. OTR Global cut shares of V.F. to a positive rating in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Cowen reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $94.00 to $83.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of V.F. from $106.00 to $95.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $78.63.

NYSE:VFC opened at $63.66 on Monday. V.F. has a 1-year low of $61.49 and a 1-year high of $90.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.76 billion, a PE ratio of 17.93, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.42.

V.F. (NYSE:VFC) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The textile maker reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.14. V.F. had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 34.69%. The business had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.61 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that V.F. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. V.F.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.34%.

In related news, Director Laura W. Lang sold 7,429 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.40, for a total value of $567,575.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.85% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VFC. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in V.F. by 13.2% during the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 61,515 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,047,000 after acquiring an additional 7,186 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its stake in V.F. by 18.9% during the second quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 63,259 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $5,190,000 after acquiring an additional 10,050 shares in the last quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its stake in V.F. by 2.7% during the second quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 163,860 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $13,443,000 after acquiring an additional 4,380 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 1.8% during the second quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 17,505 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 316 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in V.F. by 410.3% during the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 42,089 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,453,000 after acquiring an additional 33,841 shares in the last quarter. 92.93% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About V.F.

VF Corp. designs, produces, procures, markets and distributes lifestyle apparel, footwear and related products. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Active, and Work. The Outdoor segment refers to authentic outdoor-based lifestyle brands including performance-based apparel, footwear, equipment, backpacks, luggage and accessories.

