Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) Shares Sold by PYA Waltman Capital LLC

PYA Waltman Capital LLC lessened its holdings in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 14,974 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,432 shares during the quarter. Vail Resorts comprises 2.7% of PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th biggest holding. PYA Waltman Capital LLC’s holdings in Vail Resorts were worth $5,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MTN. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vail Resorts by 41.5% during the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,892,000 after purchasing an additional 1,659 shares in the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $302,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,002,000. Camarda Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $575,000. Finally, Delos Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vail Resorts in the third quarter worth approximately $66,000. 94.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MTN. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $310.00 to $331.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet lowered shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vail Resorts from $345.00 to $314.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $341.67.

In related news, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total transaction of $615,702.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director John F. Sorte sold 1,832 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $338.66, for a total value of $620,425.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 101,877 shares of company stock valued at $33,704,023. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Vail Resorts stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $274.44. 3,358 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 469,417. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a current ratio of 1.40. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $263.23 and a fifty-two week high of $376.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.43 and a beta of 1.26. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $311.81 and its 200-day moving average is $319.64.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $192.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($3.63) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th were paid a $0.88 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 27th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. Vail Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 103.23%.

Vail Resorts Company Profile

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

