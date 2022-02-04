Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) Shares Bought by F3Logic LLC

F3Logic LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VBK) by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,078 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 722 shares during the quarter. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF accounts for about 1.9% of F3Logic LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. F3Logic LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF were worth $14,874,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VBK. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 2.4% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 112,189 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,590 shares during the last quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 36.8% during the third quarter. RFG Holdings Inc. now owns 30,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,670,000 after purchasing an additional 8,321 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 1.1% during the third quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 5,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,499,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. BOKF NA bought a new stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth $3,033,000. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC raised its position in Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF by 52.8% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 86,777 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,311,000 after acquiring an additional 29,989 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VBK traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $239.73. 9,200 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 474,230. The business’s fifty day moving average is $265.94 and its 200 day moving average is $281.13. Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $226.78 and a 52 week high of $306.78.

Vanguard Small-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of smaller United States companies.

