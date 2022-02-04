Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) Shares Bought by Gainplan LLC

Gainplan LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 721 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises 4.4% of Gainplan LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Gainplan LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $10,044,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VOO. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 108.3% during the 2nd quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 75 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Founders Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $37,000. Finally, Motco purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $41,000.

VOO stock traded up $1.54 on Friday, hitting $412.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 135,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,085,847. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $423.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $416.20. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $341.92 and a 1 year high of $441.26.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 22nd were given a $1.53 dividend. This is an increase from Vanguard S&P 500 ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 21st. This represents a $6.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.48%.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

