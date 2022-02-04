Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) Shares Acquired by KCM Investment Advisors LLC

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:VPU) by 14.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 18,225 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,258 shares during the quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Utilities ETF were worth $2,536,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of VPU. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 3,770.7% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 332,296 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,235,000 after buying an additional 323,711 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 5,295.7% in the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 270,056 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,576,000 after buying an additional 265,051 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 823.0% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 233,806 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,443,000 after buying an additional 208,475 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF by 2,502.0% in the third quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 114,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,695,000 after buying an additional 110,011 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Utilities ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $7,805,000.

Vanguard Utilities ETF stock opened at $150.37 on Friday. Vanguard Utilities ETF has a 1-year low of $128.07 and a 1-year high of $156.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $151.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $147.82.

Vanguard Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded class of shares issued by Vanguard Utilities Index Fund. The Fund tracks the performance of Morgan Stanley Capital International United States Investable Market Utilities Index, an index made up of stocks of large, medium-size and small United States companies in the utilities sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS).

