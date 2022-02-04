Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) Short Interest Update

Vasta Platform Limited (NASDAQ:VSTA) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 607,900 shares, an increase of 31.5% from the December 31st total of 462,300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 313,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Vasta Platform from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.75 target price for the company in a research report on Saturday, January 22nd.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VSTA. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the third quarter valued at $270,000. Newfoundland Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 12.5% in the third quarter. Newfoundland Capital Management now owns 2,008,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,159,000 after acquiring an additional 222,866 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP raised its stake in shares of Vasta Platform by 124.1% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 106,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $865,000 after acquiring an additional 58,948 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the second quarter valued at $165,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Vasta Platform in the second quarter valued at $3,644,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.65% of the company’s stock.

VSTA stock opened at $5.36 on Friday. Vasta Platform has a 52 week low of $2.20 and a 52 week high of $15.48. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.66.

Vasta Platform (NASDAQ:VSTA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported ($0.84) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.15) by ($0.69). The business had revenue of $24.34 million for the quarter. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($999.00) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Vasta Platform will post -0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vasta Platform Limited, an education company, provides educational and digital solutions to private schools operating in the K-12 educational sector in Brazil. The company operates in two segments, Content & EdTech Platform and Digital Platform. The Content & EdTech Platform segment offers core and complementary educational content solutions through digital and printed content, including textbooks, learning systems, and other complimentary educational services.

