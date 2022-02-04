Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) Shares Bought by Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV

Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Vector Group Ltd. (NYSE:VGR) by 10.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,866 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,537 shares during the quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV’s holdings in Vector Group were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in Vector Group by 305.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,047,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,350,000 after purchasing an additional 789,014 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 99,223 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,265,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Vector Group in the third quarter worth approximately $599,000. WBI Investments Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 64.5% in the third quarter. WBI Investments Inc. now owns 39,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 15,611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Vector Group by 23.9% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 20,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $268,000 after acquiring an additional 4,054 shares during the last quarter. 62.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VGR opened at $11.08 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $13.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.27 and a beta of 1.07. Vector Group Ltd. has a fifty-two week low of $10.91 and a fifty-two week high of $17.39.

Vector Group (NYSE:VGR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $652.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $651.80 million. Vector Group had a negative return on equity of 36.57% and a net margin of 8.32%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Vector Group Ltd. will post 1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 10th were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.22%. Vector Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.70%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised Vector Group from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Monday, November 15th. Oppenheimer lowered their price target on Vector Group from $18.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Vector Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 25th.

Vector Group Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the distribution of tobacco products. It operates through the following segments: Tobacco, Real Estate, and Corporate and Other. The Tobacco segment consists of the manufacturing and sale of cigarettes. The Real Estate segment includes the acquisition and investments in real estate properties and projects.

