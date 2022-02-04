Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) Short Interest Update

Velo3D Inc (NYSE:VLD) saw a large growth in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,670,000 shares, a growth of 28.8% from the December 31st total of 2,850,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,270,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.9 days. Approximately 6.1% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Velo3D from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. William Blair initiated coverage on Velo3D in a report on Monday, October 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Velo3D in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America initiated coverage on Velo3D in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Velo3D stock opened at $6.09 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 4.44 and a current ratio of 4.65. Velo3D has a one year low of $4.88 and a one year high of $13.18. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.40.

Velo3D (NYSE:VLD) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.70). The business had revenue of $8.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Velo3D will post -0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in VLD. VK Services LLC acquired a new stake in Velo3D during the third quarter worth about $260,409,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in Velo3D during the third quarter worth about $12,555,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Velo3D during the third quarter worth about $53,371,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Velo3D by 59.0% during the fourth quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 6,292,430 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,334,504 shares during the period. Finally, Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in Velo3D during the third quarter worth about $7,362,000. 93.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Velo3D

Velo3D is a metal 3D printing technology company. It provides end-to-end additive manufacturing solutions. The end-to-end solution includes the Flow(TM) print preparation software, the Sapphire(R)family of printers, and the Assure(TM) quality control system all of which are powered by Velo3D’s Intelligent Fusion(TM) manufacturing process.

