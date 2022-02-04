Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) Shares Sold by Deutsche Bank AG

Deutsche Bank AG lowered its position in Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE) by 57.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,744 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,000 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG’s holdings in Veoneer were worth $229,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VNE. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in Veoneer by 14.0% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 45,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,039,000 after purchasing an additional 5,577 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in Veoneer by 66.9% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 797 shares during the period. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Veoneer by 338.1% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 36,139 shares of the company’s stock valued at $833,000 after acquiring an additional 51,319 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in shares of Veoneer by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 111,156 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,562,000 after acquiring an additional 10,836 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Veoneer by 9.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 331,176 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,634,000 after acquiring an additional 28,711 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Veoneer alerts:

VNE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $31.00 to $37.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Veoneer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Veoneer from $31.25 to $37.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.15.

VNE stock opened at $35.36 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.96 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.16 and a beta of 2.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 1.81. Veoneer, Inc. has a one year low of $19.28 and a one year high of $40.46. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $35.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $34.33.

Veoneer (NYSE:VNE) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 2nd. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.04). The firm had revenue of $449.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.33 million. Veoneer had a negative return on equity of 35.98% and a negative net margin of 23.39%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.82) earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Veoneer, Inc. will post -3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Veoneer

Veoneer, Inc engages in the design, development, sale, and manufacture of automotive safety electronics. It operates through the Electronics and Brake Systems segments. The Electronics segment consists of safety and restraint control systems product areas. The Brake Systems segment comprises of brake systems product area.

See Also: Why Invest in Dividend Kings

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VNE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Veoneer, Inc. (NYSE:VNE).

Receive News & Ratings for Veoneer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Veoneer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.