Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) Shares Purchased by Gries Financial LLC

Gries Financial LLC lifted its stake in Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 59,296 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,454 shares during the period. Verizon Communications makes up 1.0% of Gries Financial LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest holding. Gries Financial LLC’s holdings in Verizon Communications were worth $3,203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Verizon Communications in the second quarter valued at about $25,000. Carderock Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $35,000. West Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 197.6% during the third quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Verizon Communications by 45.9% during the third quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new position in Verizon Communications during the third quarter worth about $46,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 62.53% of the company’s stock.

Verizon Communications stock traded down $0.27 during trading on Friday, reaching $53.52. The company had a trading volume of 199,292 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,159,539. Verizon Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $49.69 and a 12-month high of $59.85. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $52.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $53.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $224.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.09, a PEG ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 0.78.

Verizon Communications (NYSE:VZ) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The cell phone carrier reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.28 by $0.03. Verizon Communications had a net margin of 16.51% and a return on equity of 28.94%. The firm had revenue of $34.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.98 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 earnings per share. Verizon Communications’s revenue was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Verizon Communications Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 10th were issued a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 7th. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.78%. Verizon Communications’s payout ratio is 48.03%.

In other Verizon Communications news, EVP Craig L. Silliman sold 1,554 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.00, for a total transaction of $80,808.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hans Erik Vestberg acquired 19,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $52.55 per share, with a total value of $998,450.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on VZ. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $58.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $55.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 11th. Tigress Financial lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Verizon Communications from $68.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Verizon Communications from $56.00 to $57.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Verizon Communications has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Verizon Communications, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of communications, information, and entertainment products and services to consumers, businesses, and governmental agencies. It operates through the Verizon Consumer Group (Consumer) and Verizon Business Group (Business) segments.

